Winnie Harlow Glitters in Gold LaQuan Smith Maxi Skirt & Chainlink Sandals at Oscars Pre-Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Winnie Harlow was sensational at LaQuan Smith and Net-a-Porter’s pre-Oscars celebration last night at Olivetta restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif.

The Canadian model arrived in a shimmery gold ensemble by LaQuan Smith. Her outfit consisted of a bodysuit and matching maxi skirt from the designer’s forthcoming fall’22 collection. The bodysuit has a slim fit with asymmetrical and draped cutouts and a zip fastening along the back. While the skirt included a risky thigh-high side slit.

Winnie Harlow attends intimate dinner hosted by Net-a-Porter and LaQuan Smith at Olivetta restaurant in West Hollywood, CA on March 24, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for NET-A-PORTER/La

Winnie Harlow at pre-Oscars dinner hosted by Net-a-Porter and LaQuan Smith at Olivetta restaurant in West Hollywood, CA on March 24, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for NET-A-PORTER/La

To give her outfit the moment it deserved, Harlow opted for minimal accessories and complemented her look with glittery bronze eyeshadow. She swapped her lustrous curly locs for a high bun. The media personality added more glam to her look with a pair of mirrored gold heels with chainlink detailing on the ankle strap and toe. The sandals also had a square sole and a square heel.

LaQuan Smith and Winnie Harlow at pre-Oscars party in West Hollywood, CA on March 24, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for NET-A-PORTER/La

Harlow has a sartorial sense that consists of glamorous pieces and an effortlessly cool ’90s throwback vibe. The influencer is known for her appearance on the 21st cycle of “America’s Next Top Model” and has been modeling ever since, including a role as a Tommy Hilfiger and Puma ambassador. On the footwear front, Harlow will likely reach for shiny pumps, stylish strappy sandals, sky high platforms and trendy sneakers.

See more of Harlow’s style through the years.

Add a touch of glam to your next look with gold heels.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Calvin Klein Tegin Strappy High Heel Sandals, $63 (was $89).

CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Schutz Lovi High Heels, $118.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Schutz Altina Strappy Metallic Leather Sandals, $118.