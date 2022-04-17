Winnie Harlow Talks Cay Skin With Drew Barrymore in Shearling Shimmery Fendi Jacket and Fluffy Shorts On ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Winnie Harlow joined Drew Barrymore on her talk show, “The Drew Barrymore Show,” to discuss the model’s skincare and beauty brand inspired by her upbringing and culture.

Harlow sat down with Barrymore, discussing everything from the importance of daily SPF wear, to the importance of African American voices in the beauty industry. On her side, Harlow wore a cream Fendi bag with gold lettering on the side that spelled out Fendi. The bag was a crescent-shaped shoulder purse that the model held in her hand. The Fendi on Fendi look didn’t stop there, however. Harlow shrugged on a metallic and leather Fendi cropped jacket with white shearling lining the inside of the coat, as well as the hem of the sleeves. The coat featured a high neckline and silver buckle detailing. Beneath the jacket, Harlow wears a tan crop top in the style of a turtleneck. The high-neck shirt is ribbed, offering up an interesting texture. To match the tan top, Harlow wore suede tan shorts that also featured a shearling white hem. The shorts are speckled with zipper detailing in silver here and there. Harlow goes for gold, mixing metals with her jewelry. The model wore some Fendi gold hoops with the Fendi monogram repeated in the design. On her neck, Harlow wore a gold chain.

While Harlow’s shoes aren’t really visible in the slideshow of pictures, it looks like the model wore a black kitten heel with a golden heel. The shoe choice is a simple reminder that kitten heels are back and better than ever. The Fendi-centric look is a whimsical addition to Harlow’s Rolodex of stunning looks. Harlow is a pro at creating a look. The model utilizes interesting textures, colors, and patterns, getting creative in the closet every time.

