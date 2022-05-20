Winnie Harlow Clashes Colors in Cropped Cardigan, Pink Pants & Pointy Pumps at Dior Men’s 2023 Spring Show

Winnie Harlow put a classy and sophisticated finish on a menswear-inspired ensemble while attending the Dior Men’s Spring 2023 collection show in Venice, Calif., on Thursday.

The Canadian supermodel showed off her fashion credentials in an utterly-chic outfit that oozed spring style. Harlow clashed colors by pairing a vibrant red cardigan with pink corduroy pants. The button-down sweater featured multicolored panels and a cropped hemline.

Winnie Harlow attends the Dior Men’s Spring 2023 collection show on May 19, 2022 in Venice, CA. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

The socialite topped the look off with bone straight hair, an embellished ombré shoulder bag by the French label and a gold statement choker necklace. As for footwear, the “America’s Next Topmodel” alum slipped into a pair of red pointed-toe pumps. Pointy pumps remain as one of the most popular and timeless shoe styles due to its luxe and durable construction.

Winnie Harlow at the Dior Men’s Spring 2023 collection show on May 19, 2022 in Venice, CA. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

Harlow has a chameleon-like ability to serve everything from a fully glam red carpet princess to an effortlessly cool ’90s throwback, and pulls them all off with equal panache. The Puma ambassador has a vast and trendy shoe wardrobe that consists of pumps, strappy sandals, over-the-knee boots and towering platforms.

Winnie Harlow at the Dior Men’s Spring 2023 collection show on May 19, 2022 in Venice, CA. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

The Dior Spring 2023 collection was unveiled against an impressive ocean-themed runway, just a few blocks away on Pacific Avenue in Venice Beach, the new capsule pays homage to California culture and skateboarders. The iconic creations of the house are reinterpreted by highlighting the meeting between guest designer Eli Russel Linnetz of ERL and Kim Jones—who is now in his fifth year at Dior. The high fashion affair featured a star-studded guest list including Michael B. Jordan, Christina Aguilera, Paula Abdul, Rita Ora, Kelly Osbourne, Kid Cudi, Cordae, Tony Hawk, Nicola, and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Winnie Harlow, Kimora Lee Simons and so many more.

