Winnie Harlow Elevates Lingerie Mini Dress With Plaid Shacket & Block Heel Thigh-High Boots for Burberry’s Afterparty

Winnie Harlow made a fashionable appearance at the Burberry after-party held at The Twenty Two in London on Monday night. The event occurred after the British luxury brand unveiled its spring 2023 collection with a star-studded runway show that featured models like Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk.

Dressed in classic fall fashion staples, Harvey arrived in an oversized dark green jacket. The outerwear is an ideal transition layering piece for the colder months. The garment was streamlined with bold white stripes and had puffy sleeves and a padded lining on the inside.

Winnie Harlow arrives at the Burberry Spring 2023 after-party held at The Twenty Two on Sept. 26, 2022 in London. CREDIT: GC Images

Harlow teamed the top with a black mini dress that featured a mesh bust line, plunging sweetheart neckline, a corseted bodice and fitted skirt. To place more emphasis on her look, the runway sensation opted for minimal accessories and only added a small square Burberry handbag. For glam, she went with a soft smokey eye, sharp winged eyeliner and a neutral pout. Harlow swept her hair to the side and let her long curly tresses cascade on her shoulder.

Completing the supermodel’s look was a pair of black thigh-high boots. The leather silhouette had a round toe and sat atop a chunky block heel. When it comes to fall fashion, no item holds a spot more dear and near to our hearts than boots. The shoe style easily adds a chic touch to any wardrobe and offers endless versatility.

Winnie Harlow attends the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 after-party held at The Twenty Two on Sept. 26, 2022 in London. CREDIT: GC Images

Harlow has a chameleon-like ability to serve everything from a fully glam red carpet princess to an effortlessly cool ’90s throwback, and she pulls them all off with equal panache. As for footwear, she will likely reach for shiny pumps, strappy sandals, sleek sneakers and towering platforms.

