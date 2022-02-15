Winnie Harlow Delivers Valentine’s Day Glamour in Red Bodycon Dress and Vinyl Pumps With Boyfriend Kyle Kuzma

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Winnie Harlow snuggled up close to boyfriend and professional basketball player Kyle Kuzma for the couple’s Valentine’s Day-timed picture posted to Instagram.

The pair can be seen sprawled out on the floor, sitting side by side. The slideshow features the couple drinking wine, taking photos, and admiring the gorgeous Valentine’s Day setup. Harlow shows off her modeling skills to the camera in a red mini dress. The accessories are where her outfit shines, the model showing off Chanel pearls, a black Chanel chain bag, and a Vivienne Westwood pearl choker. She finished the look off with some gold rings. Beside her, Kuzma wears a pink turtleneck perfect for the holiday. For bottoms, the basketball player wears baggy khaki pants.

Kuzma keeps it simple for footwear, opting for a chunky black shoe. The shoe is a solid choice given how simple the basketball player is dressed. Harlow, on the other hand, slips into some red shiny pumps, upping the ante on her Valentine’s Day look. The pearls and red ensemble are a classic choice that fit the model well. It’s a romantic take on an otherwise simple look. It’s almost impossible to think this couple could make anything look bad.

Harlow is most famous for her appearance on the 21st cycle of “America’s Next Top Model” and has been modeling ever since her season, including a role as Puma ambassador. Harlow has become an activist for diversity in the modeling world and has championed for those with the skin condition vitiligo. Kuzma is best known for his career in basketball for the Washington Wizards.

See how Harlow’s style has evolved through the years.

Style some red pumps for your next Valentine’s Day date.

