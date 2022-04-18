×
Willow Smith Goes Punk-Chic in Sports Bra, Micro Mini Skirt, Fishnets & Converse Sneakers to Perform at Revolve Festival During Coachella Weekend 2022

By Ashley Rushford
Willow Smith
Willow Smith blazed the stage at Revolve Festival in La Quinta, Calif., on Sunday as Coachella’s first weekend of 2022 wrapped.  Smith put a grunge twist on a preppy-chic ensemble. The “Wait a Minute!” hitmaker kicked things off in a dark green vest that had custom pins and marble buttons.

She wore the waistcoat over a bright short-sleeve yellow T-shirt. To stay cool in the desert temperatures, “The Lorax” actress eventually changed into a cropped black halter neck top.

Willow Smith, Revolve Festival, Coachella
Willow Smith performs at Revolve Festival Day 2 during Coachella in La Quinta, California on April 17, 2022.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Smith teamed her short top with a black mini skirt. She stayed true to her signature aesthetic by complementing the look with fishnet stockings. To ground things, she slipped into a pair of black Chuck Taylor All-Star Classic sneakers.

Willow Smith, Revolve, Coachella
Willow Smith at Revolve Festival 2022 during Coachella on April 17, 2022.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com
Willow Smith, Revolve, Coachella, Converse
Willow Smith performs at Revolve Festival 2022 during Coachella in La Quinta, California on April 17, 2022.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The timeless silhouette is complete with a lightweight and durable canvas upper, medial eyelets to enhance airflow and the Classic All Star ankle patch.

Willow Smith, Converse
A closer look at Willow Smith’s Converse sneakers.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Smith tends to gravitate towards easy styles that have a casual flair. The “Red Table Talk” co-host has also created her own lane within the fashion industry. She has starred in campaigns for brands like Chanel, Stuart Weitzman, Onitsuka Tiger and Marc Jacobs. She even served as a muse for Karl Lagerfeld during the 2010s. She also has her own clothing line, MSFTSrep, with the help of her brother, Jaden Smith, that got modeled by their mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, in a recent Instagram post.

Discover Smith’s starring role in Onitsuka Tiger’s campaign in the gallery.

