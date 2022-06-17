Willow Smith Teases New Music With Retro Grunge Aesthetic & Square-Toe Leather Shoes

Willow Smith has new music on the way. The Emmy nominated actress and co-host set social media ablaze when she confirmed the news via Instagram on Thursday.

“NEW MUSIC IS COMING ON <The 24th>,” she captioned the new post.

The new photo was immediately flooded with comments from excited fans. The “Purge” artist uploaded what appears to be artwork for the new project. Smith stuck to her grunge aesthetic, pairing a silky oversized top with leather shoes in the colorful shot.

Smith’s talent extends far past being the youthful co-host of her mother’s Facebook Watch talk show, “Red Table Talk.” The 21-year-old singer and songwriter has created her own lane in entertainment and fashion. In April, she shut down the stage at the Revolve Festival during Coachella 2022 performing all of her latest hits. She combined preppy and punk styles with in a crop top, pleated skirt, bright yellow calf-high socks and Converse sneakers. However, the green vest and embroidered ski mask definitely tied the whole look together.

When it comes to fashion, the “Wait a Minute” himaker tends to gravitate towards easy styles that have a casual flair. For footwear, Smith opts for sleek and edgy pieces to match her eclectic style sense. She can be seen on the red carpet in pointed-toe pumps, ankle boots and buckled sandals, hailing from brands such as Christian Louboutin, Balmain and Louis Vuitton. Off-duty, her ensembles tend to feature Chanel combat boots, as well as Nike and Converse sneakers.

