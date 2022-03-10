Willow Smith Gives ‘Matrix’ Energy in Oversized Trench Coat, Bralette & Platform Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Willow Smith shared a photoset on Instagram Tuesday that showed the musician posing and performing in a “Matrix”-inspired look.

For the outfit, Smith went with an all-black number that consisted of a black wool oversized trench coat that came to her knees. Underneath, she went with a black bralette that had a plunging neckline and thin straps. For the lower half, she popped on a pair of creased straight-leg, cropped trousers that featured appliqués.

To finish off everything, Smith went with a pair of black chunky platform boots. The shoes had a height of approximately 5 inches and included a tall black fitted leather upper that blended in with the rest of her attire.

As for Smith’s fashion aesthetic, she tends to gravitate towards easy styles that have a casual flair. Recently, we spotted her at iHeartRadio’s ALTer EGO concert while wearing a schoolgirl punk rock ensemble encompassing a white button-up, miniskirt, leg warmers and combat boots. Also, on her Instagram feed, we see her wearing slouchy T-shirts, equally slouchy jeans and structured blazers and outerwear that have a chic yet relaxed feel.

The “Red Table Talk” co-host has also created her own lane within the fashion industry. She has starred in campaigns for brands like Chanel, Stuart Weitzman, Onitsuka Tiger and Marc Jacobs. She even served as a muse for Karl Lagerfeld during the 2010s. She also has her own clothing line, MSFTSrep, with the help of her brother, Jaden Smith, that got modeled by their mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, in a recent Instagram post.

Click through the gallery to see Smith star in the Fall ’20 campaign for Onitsuka Tiger.

