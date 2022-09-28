Willow Smith & Boyfriend De’Wayne Jackson Slip On Converse & Vans for Malibu Day Date

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Willow Smith and her boyfriend De’Wayne Jackson were a casual coordinated couple in statement shoe styles while out in Malibu, Calif., on Monday. The duo was spotted taking a stroll with Smith’s dog.

Smith showcased her street style stepping out in a denim jacket and pink tie-dye shirt. The Emmy-nominated actress and co-host teamed the tops with black basketball shorts. To amp up her look, she accessorized with tinted orange sunglasses and carried a black shoulder bag.

Willow Smith and her boyfriend De’Wayne Jackson spotted out in Malibu, CA on September 26, 2022. CREDIT: @CelebCandidly / MEGA

Smith’s boyfriend De’Wayne Jackson followed in her footsteps and opted for cozy attire. The rapper wore a gray long-sleeve graphic T-shirt with black track pants. He covered his eyes with red tinted sunglasses and completed his look with the Converse Run Star Motion CX Platform sneaker.

The Run Star Motion’s playful and distorted lines are built for future movement. Reimagined from the inside out, the elevated stance and CX foam midsole help bring next-level comfort to every stride. The upper stays true to the original, juxtaposed by future-forward design details for bold self-expression. An exaggerated, wavy platform and sculptural traction lugs raise you up and keep you steady with standout traction.

Willow tied her outfit together with black ankle socks and Vans Checkerboard Slip-On sneakers. The Classic Slip-On is known worldwide for its comfortable silhouette, easy wearability, and beloved design. Featuring the iconic Vans checkerboard print, the shoes are an everyday essential with true “Off The Wall” style. This slip-on sneaker also includes low profile canvas uppers, supportive padded collars, elastic side accents, and signature rubber waffle outsoles.

When it comes to fashion, the “Purge” singer tends to gravitate towards easy styles that have a casual flair. For footwear, Smith opts for sleek and edgy pieces to match her eclectic style sense. She can be seen on the red carpet in pointed-toe pumps, ankle boots and buckled sandals, hailing from brands such as Christian Louboutin, Balmain and Louis Vuitton. Off-duty, her ensembles tend to feature Chanel combat boots, as well as Nike and Converse sneakers.

