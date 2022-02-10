Will Smith Is Vibrant in Orange Bomber and Brown Boots With Ombre Effects for ‘Bel-Air’ Premiere

Will Smith at the "Bel-Air" premiere party and drive-thru screening in Los Angeles on Feb. 08, 2022.

Will Smith makes a colorful statement for his latest red carpet appearance.

The “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star attended the red-carpet premiere party and drive-thru screening for Peacock’s new series “Bel-Air,” where Smith is an executive producer. He attended the showing with his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. The show is a reimagining of the beloved ‘90s series that takes dramatic twists and turns in modern-day America.

Will Smith at the “Bel-Air” premiere party and drive-thru screening in Los Angeles on Feb. 08, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

A closer look at Will Smith’s brown boots. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

For the outfit, Smith wore a bright orange bomber jacket that featured two big pockets on the front decked out in glimmering silver zippers. Underneath, the “I, Robot” star wore a burnt orange turtleneck sweater for a nice pop of color contrast. On the lower half, he wore a pair of brown jogger-like trousers that unified the warm color palette.

To ground everything, he wore a pair of brown leather lace-up boots that had a gradient effect on the front and gold accents for the shoelaces. The shoelaces incorporated a tan and brown alternating pattern.

When it comes to Smith’s sartorial aesthetic, in the ‘90s, he was known for his baggy clothes juxtaposed to retro Air Jordan sneakers and sports gear. Over the years, especially on his Instagram feed, he has shown off his penchant for breezy polo-style shirts and loose trousers that pair well. He also has an affinity for effective activewear and functional sneakers that help make running errands and running on sets easily.

Smith has also made a name for himself within the fashion industry. In 2019, he starred in his first-ever fashion campaign for the Moncler Genius brand.