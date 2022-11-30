Whoopi Goldberg Gets Comfy in Birkenstock Clogs to Play With Puppies on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Whoopi Goldberg brought holiday cheer and special gifts to “The Tonight Show” on Tuesday. The EGOT Award winner sat down with Jimmy Fallon to chat about her Whoopi Prosecco wine, her new movie “Till” and the pet holiday sweaters that she designed for Nordstrom.

Goldberg’s pet sweaters are currently available on Nordstrom.com. The “Ghost” actress brings her inclusive fashion aesthetic to furry friends with festive embroidered sweaters paired with a coordinating pom-topped beanie. Goldberg announced the collection while playing with puppies onstage.

Whoopi Goldberg appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Nov. 29, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Goldberg appeared in casual style for the interview. She wore a black oversized velvet top that had slits near the cuffs, a deep V-neckline and small buttons down the center. She complemented the garment with a crisp white button-down shirt and coordinated with black velvet leggings.

Whoopi Goldberg appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Nov. 29, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

The “Sister Act” star stayed true to her style aesthetic by simply accessorizing with silver hoop earrings, a few midi rings and round frames.

When it came down to the shoes, Goldberg completed her look with the Birkenstock Boston shearling lined shoe. The silhouette had a round toe and is lined with shearling throughout.

Whoopi Goldberg appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Nov. 29, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Birkenstock Shearling-Lined Suede Clogs CREDIT: Birkenstock

The Birkenstock Boston shearling lined shoe is so comfy and durable that it feels like you are wearing slippers as you make moves. The shoe style features a tough suede upper with soft shearling lining that wicks away moisture and offers an effortless fit that holds in place with an adjustable buckle. A natural cork and latex footbed provides cushion and support, while the EVA sole absorbs shock so you are able to stay comfortable all day long.

