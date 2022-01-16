Whitney Port Does Stay-at-Home Style in Green Pants, Sweater and White Leather Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Whitney Port revamped stay-at-home style this week in tonal hues and classic kicks.

The former “Hills” star relaxed at home with husband Tim Rosenman, wearing a knit turquoise sweater in her living room. The cozy top was paired with dark green trousers, which appeared to feature a windowpane pattern and soft texture. “‘Bored in the house and I’m in the house bored,'” Port captioned the photo, where she humorously posed with Rosenman with her arms crossed.

For footwear, the COZeCO founder slipped on a pair of sharp white sneakers. The monochrome shoes featured an all-white palette with leather uppers, as well as matching laces and flat soles. The style gave Port’s outfit an easygoing and modern edge, while proving their use for both indoor and outdoor wear.

All-white sneakers like Port’s are an all-time staple, with looks including the Nike Air Force 1 growing in popularity among the Gen Z set in the last several years. Styles typically feature all-white uppers and soles in leather or mesh textures. Aside from Port, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Baldwin and Vanessa Hudgens have been seen in all-white Nike, Naked Wolfe and Reebok sneakers in recent weeks.

When it comes to footwear, the “True Whit” author’s go-to styles range in aesthetic and silhouette. The media personality can be regularly seen in low-heeled loafers, slides and ankle boots by Bottega Veneta, Rixo and By Far. Port’s also known for her off-duty penchant for sneakers, hailing from brands including Adidas, APL and New Balance. On the red carpet, she’s often spotted in slingback, pointed-toe and strappy heels by Christian Louboutin, Manolo Blahnik and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Revamp your WFH looks with white sneakers like Port’s.

To Buy: Universal Thread Paige sneakers, $21 (was $30).

To Buy: Veja Espalar sneakers, $130.

To Buy: Kate Spade New York Lift Starlet sneakers, $178.

