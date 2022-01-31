Whitney Port Sharpens Up in Plaid Blazer, Belted Trousers and Sleek Slingback Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Whitney Port gave business casual style a new meaning for a night out.

The former “The City” star posed outside of Koi in a new Instagram post. For the occasion, she paired a plaid beige and brown Rouje Paris blazer with a black Zimmermann top and belted black Vince trousers. Her look was complete with delicate Meredith Khan pendant necklaces, as well as a Little Liffner leather handbag.

“Sparkle Crotch!” Port playfully captioned her photos, referencing the restaurant’s lights reflecting in the camera lens.

For footwear, the COZeCO founder strapped on a pair of square-toed “5” slingback sandals from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s collaboration with Gia Borghini. The $625 style featured glossy black patent leather uppers, complete with thin vamp, buckled slingback and toe straps. The pair also included 4-inch heels, which combined stilettos with a partial wedge heel. The pair added a daring element to Port’s look, making them ideal for an evening out.

Gia Borghini x RHW’s 5 sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Sleek sandals like Port’s have returned to footwear rotations, now that high heels are officially back. Often in stiletto silhouettes, slingback heels have emerged in strappy, embellished and pointed-toe styles from brands like Jessica Simpson, Sam Edelman and Proenza Schouler. In addition to Port, stars like Kendall Jenner, Lady Gaga and Alexa Chung have worn slingback heels in recent weeks by Saint Laurent, Giuseppe Zanotti and Miu Miu.

When it comes to footwear, the “True Whit” author’s go-to styles range in aesthetic and silhouette. The media personality can be regularly seen in low-heeled loafers, slides and ankle boots by Bottega Veneta, Rixo and By Far. Port’s also known for her off-duty penchant for sneakers, hailing from brands including Adidas, APL and New Balance. On the red carpet, she’s often spotted in slingback, pointed-toe and strappy heels by Christian Louboutin, Manolo Blahnik and Giuseppe Zanotti.

