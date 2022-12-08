‘White Lotus’ Star Haley Lu Richardson Shines in Silver Dress & Matching Pumps at Fashionphile’s Event

Haley Lu Richardson, who plays Portia on HBO’s “White Lotus,” attended the Fashionphile x Fred Segal Pop-Up event in Los Angeles last night. The two brands launched a pop-up shop inside Fred Segal’s iconic flagship store on Sunset Blvd, open until May 31 of next year.

Richardson wore a silver metallic Loewe midi dress with a V-neckline and spaghetti straps. The gleaming gown featured a ruffled slit.

Haley Lu Richardson attends the Fashionphile x Fred Segal Pop-Up event in Los Angeles on Dec. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Chandler Allen/BFA.com

The actress accessorized with pearl earrings and a thin ring. She added a sparkling lavender Prada shoulder bag to the look. The embellished bag featured the brand’s signature triangle logo.

Richardson was styled by Sean Knight who also works with Christina Ricci, Sydney Sweeney, and Hunter Schafer.

To complete the look, the actress slipped into a pair of silver metallic pumps. The heels featured a sleek silhouette that met at the front of the shoe with a pointed toe. The pumps added height to the look with a stiletto heel reaching at least 3 inches in height.

Haley Lu Richardson attends the Fashionphile x Fred Segal Pop-Up event in Los Angeles on Dec. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Chandler Allen/BFA.com

Haley Lu Richardson and Grace van Patten attend the Fashionphile’s x Fred Segal Pop-Up event in Los Angeles on Dec. 7, 2022.

Other stars attended the event including Grace van Patten. The “Tell Me Lies” actress paired a satin pink corset top with a black Dior mini saddle bag and black knee-high leather boots.

Richardson loves to play around with eclectic colors and patterns. The “White Lotus” actress gravitates towards statement pieces like towering platforms and vibrant strappy sandals. When off-duty, she likes to slip on casual shoes like high-top Converse and ankle boots. Her closet is filled with styles from designer labels like Jimmy Choo, Moschino, and Tods.