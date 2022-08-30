Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour Gives Vibrant Floral Dress Chic Finish With Strappy Metallic Sandals for U.S. Open Championships

Serena Williams brought out the stars for her first round match against Danka Kovinic on day one of the 2022 U.S. Open held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York on Monday. The highly anticipated match will be the last for Williams as she announced her impending retirement from tennis earlier in Vogue’s September issue.

Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour was one of the many famous faces in the crowd. Wintour brought her fashion A-game to the match, arriving in a vibrant floral red dress. The silhouette had short sleeves, side slant pockets, a pleated skirt and wide satin navy blue hemline.

Anna Wintour at the Women’s Singles first round match on day one of the 2022 U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in Queens, New York City. CREDIT: Corinne Dubreuil/AbacaPress / Sp

To amp up the glam factor, the noted fashion journalist accessorized with a beaded choker necklace, oversized black shades and a small shoulder bag.

Other photos show that she completed her look with red and gold metallic strappy sandals. The shoe style had criss cross straps along the instep and was set on a small stiletto heel.

Anna Wintour at the first round match of the 2022 U.S Open Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in Queens, New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

The U.S. Open is the final 2022 Grand Slam tennis tournament, held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Running from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11, the tournament will air on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Plus. 128 players will be competing in this year’s competition, including Serena Williams, Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Anett Kontaveit. The event also draws a range of celebrity guests; so far, this year’s has included Queen Latifah, Rebel Wilson, Lindsey Vonn, Hugh Jackman and Bella Hadid.

