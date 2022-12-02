×
Violet Affleck Matches Mom Jennifer Garner in Black Gown With Fiery Red Pumps at White House State Dinner

By Amina Ayoud
Violet Affleck and her mother Jennifer Garner attended the White House last night. The event was hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron.

Matching her mother in black, Affleck wore a chic black Carolina Herrera gown and striking heels. Her dress featured a strappy bodice and a dainty flared skirt. The gown was made of a black fabric embossed with a shiny heart print that set the dress apart.

Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet Affleck arrive at the White House to attend a state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron, in Washington, DC, on Dec. 1, 2022.
Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet Affleck arrive at the White House to attend a state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron, in Washington on Dec. 1, 2022.
CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

Affleck carried a black mini-bag and accessorized with dainty gold jewelry and glasses with a see-through frame. The 17-year-old wore her dark brown tresses slicked back and out of her face in a neat low bun.

In a similar fashion, Garner’s dress from Ralph Lauren was a classic sleeveless mock-neck style with stand-out glittering sequins. The Houston native carried a glossy black purse and wore her dark brown tresses in voluminous curls dramatically parted to one side.

As for footwear, Affleck wore a pair of glossy red pointed-toe pumps. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes, and a sturdy construction that offered her a more comfortable experience. The added pop of color was a lovely addition to the look, breaking up the black-on-black styling.

The White House state dinner hosted by President Joe Biden and his wife and first lady Jill Biden took place yesterday Dec. 1st in Washington, with more than 300 attendees including government officials, French fashion designers, actors and donors. The state dinner is held to celebrate diplomatic ties between the host and guest countries. President Emmanuel Macron of France and his wife Brigitte Macron made an appearance at the event along with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Garner, Christian Louboutin and many others.

