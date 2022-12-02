Violet Affleck Matches Mom Jennifer Garner in Black Gown With Fiery Red Pumps at White House State Dinner

Violet Affleck and her mother Jennifer Garner attended the White House last night. The event was hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron.

Matching her mother in black, Affleck wore a chic black Carolina Herrera gown and striking heels. Her dress featured a strappy bodice and a dainty flared skirt. The gown was made of a black fabric embossed with a shiny heart print that set the dress apart.

Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet Affleck arrive at the White House to attend a state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron, in Washington on Dec. 1, 2022. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

Affleck carried a black mini-bag and accessorized with dainty gold jewelry and glasses with a see-through frame. The 17-year-old wore her dark brown tresses slicked back and out of her face in a neat low bun.

Related Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Exudes Elegance in Pink Off-The-Shoulder Gown & Opera Gloves at White House State Dinner With John Legend Jennifer Garner Elevates Black Ralph Lauren Dress With 5-Inch Heels at White House State Dinner With Daughter Violet Affleck French First Lady Brigitte Macron Shines in White Louis Vuitton Gown & Chrome Pumps at White House State Dinner

Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet Affleck arrive at the White House to attend a state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron, in Washington on Dec. 1, 2022. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

In a similar fashion, Garner’s dress from Ralph Lauren was a classic sleeveless mock-neck style with stand-out glittering sequins. The Houston native carried a glossy black purse and wore her dark brown tresses in voluminous curls dramatically parted to one side.

Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet Affleck arrive at the White House to attend a state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron, in Washington on Dec. 1, 2022. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

As for footwear, Affleck wore a pair of glossy red pointed-toe pumps. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes, and a sturdy construction that offered her a more comfortable experience. The added pop of color was a lovely addition to the look, breaking up the black-on-black styling.