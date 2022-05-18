Viola Davis Radiates In Ruffled Yellow Gown And Invisible Heels at Cannes Film Festival

Viola Davis brought her vibrant style sense to the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. The actress will be honored with the festival’s 2022 Women in Motion Award. She will be celebrated for her pivotal contributions to the arts. Past honorees include Jane Fonda, Salma Hayek, Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon.

The “How to Get Away with Murder” alum looked radiant while partaking in a photoshoot at the Martinez hotel in France today. Davis illuminated on the balcony in a bright yellow off-the-shoulder gown.

Viola Davis seen doing a photo shoot on the balcony of hotel Martinez during the 75th Cannes Film Festival in France on May 18, 2022. CREDIT: MaLu / SplashNews.com

Viola Davis at the Martinez hotel during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2022 in France. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The garment had a ruffled neckline, short billowy sleeves that draped off her shoulders and streamlined bodice that gave the illusion of a corset. The dress also had a thick waistband and a wide skirt that was accented with pleats.

Davis let her natural crown flourish and added a touch of elegance and delicacy by adding a red flower to the side of her hair. She rounded out the look with neutral glam and a berry-colored lip. Unfortunately, the length of her gown didn’t allow for a peak at her footwear choice, but it would be no surprise if she pulled it all together with sandals or pumps.

Viola Davis seen doing a photo shoot at the balcony of hotel Martinez during the 75th Cannes Film Festival in France on May 18, 2022. CREDIT: MaLu / SplashNews.com

Davis has captivated fashion lovers with a parade of red carpet looks over the years. She has an affinity for statement earrings, monochrome moments, bold prints and classic separates. Davis has easily become one to watch since working with stylist Elizabeth Stewart. On the red carpet, the actress often wears coordinating pointed-toe pumps from brands like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Off-duty, she can also be spotted in thong sandals, flats and mesh sneakers — plus one of her go-to shoes, a pair of gold platform brogues by Stella McCartney.

Click through the gallery to see Davis’ red carpet style evolution.