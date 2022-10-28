Viola Davis Suits Up in Colorful Striped Blazer & Vibrant Orange Pumps at the WIF Honors Gala 2022

Women In Film celebrated this year’s WIF Honors with their Forging Forward Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, yesterday night. Viola Davis was amongst many of the women who came out to honor the accomplishments of female actors, directors, producers, and other influential roles in the film industry.

Bringing vibrant colors to the event, Davis was a vision as she posed with her “Woman King” castmates Thuso Mbedu and Lashana Lynch, and director Gina Prince-Bythewood.

Viola Davis, honorees Gina Prince-Bythewood, Thuso Mbedu and Lashana Lynch attend the WIF Honors: Forging Forward Gala sponsored by Max Mara, ShivHans Pictures, Lexus and STARZ at The Beverly Hilton on Oct. 27 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for WIF (Women in F

Red carpet stylist Elizabeth Stewart dressed the actress in a multicolored striped suit by Sport Max, known for its contemporary tailoring and experimentation of fabrics. Davis wore the matching two-piece suit with a vibrant orange button-down and threw on some Edward Advedis earrings for a pop of extra glamour.

Academy Award-winning hairstylist Jamika Wilson adorned Davis in high-volume curls creating a full-bodied look, while Academy Award-winning makeup artist Sergio Lopez-Rivera gave a peachy look to coordinate with the outfit.

Viola Davis speaks onstage during the WIF Honors: Forging Forward Gala sponsored by Max Mara, ShivHans Pictures, Lexus and STARZ at The Beverly Hilton on Oct. 27 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for WIF (Women in F

The “How to Get Away With Murder” star went for orange pumps from Bettina Vermillon to tie in the color of the button-down top. The French brand of luxury shoes is all about creating shoes for women by women to increase confidence and style. While the designer only released its first collection in 2015, the brand has developed an uncomplicated set of silhouettes that empower every wearer to feel good.

A closer look of Viola Davis’ shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for WIF (Women in F

And that is always the priority for this actress and producer. She’s unafraid to slip on a pair of stilettos, but she’s also a fan of sneakers. Take the sparkly sneakers she strapped on for the 2019 Emmys — Davis brought class and comfort together for an unforgettable look.

