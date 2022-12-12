Viola Davis Looks Effortlessly Chic in Gold-Strapped Black Dress & Hidden Heels at William O. Douglas Award Dinner

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Viola Davis had a weekend to remember at the Public Counsel’s Annual William O. Douglas Award Dinner on Sunday night at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. The actress posed on the carpet with her husband, Julius Tennon, and her 12-year-old daughter, Genesis Tennon, right before accepting the William O. Douglas Award on stage.

For the event, the “Woman King” star dressed up in a halterneck dress designed by St. John. The sleek floor-length number was accented with bold gold chain straps to emphasize the fitted silhouette. She styled her hair in a wavy bob and bright red lipstick. Davis also wore a small black clutch with gold metal corners coordinating with the dress like a dream.

Honoree Viola Davis attends the Public Counsel’s Annual William O. Douglas Award Dinner Celebrating Viola Davis at The Beverly Hilton on Dec. 11, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

While her footwear was hidden, she likely coupled the gown with platform heels or pumps. As of late, the “Fences” actress has selected footwear with a classic silhouette to match her stylish looks. On the red carpet, Davis often wears coordinating pointed-toe pumps from brands like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman.

Her partnership with longtime celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart has produced countless memorable outfits that include footwear brands like Bettina Vermillon and Jimmy Choo.

Julius Tennon and Honoree Viola Davis attends the Public Counsel’s Annual William O. Douglas Award Dinner Celebrating Viola Davis at The Beverly Hilton on Dec. 11 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

The William O. Douglas Award Dinner is one of the largest events of its kind in the nation in support of Public Counsel’s work. Each year the organization recognizes those whose accomplishments have forever changed the community, the nation, and the world for the better. The event is Public Counsel’s annual flagship fundraiser, bringing in millions to support its pro bono legal services, community-building and advocacy efforts, and groundbreaking civil rights litigation in Los Angeles and across the nation.

