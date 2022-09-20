Viola Davis Goes Business-Chic in Velvet Pants & Stilettos to Promote ‘The Woman King’ in Rio de Janeiro

Viola Davis participated in a press conference in Rio de Janeiro to promote her new movie, “The Woman King,” which already has generated 19 million in revenue since its opening this past weekend. For the press conference, the veteran actress and Emmy award winner wore a business-chic outfit.

Viola Davis speaks during a press conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sept. 19, 2022, on her new movie “The Woman King.” CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

The look had a palette of dark green, sea, and navy blue. Davis wore the dark forest green shirt in what appeared to be a silk-like fabric and matched them with velvety business trousers that had a mixing pattern.

Her hair was kept in a glossy, straight bob that was complimented with bangs. Davis finished off her press conference-ready outfit with classic closed-toe stilettos in black patent. She accessorized her look with large bangle hoop earrings.

Of starring in the film, Davis tweeted out to her followers, “This is my magnum opus. I’ve never had a role like this before, it’s been one of the most transformative experiences of my life.” Davis also was recently featured in a high-fashion cover spread for Elle Magazine Brazil that celebrated elegance and showcased her in a statue-esque manner.

The film, ‘The Woman King,’ has received acclaim from many viewers along with a swift backlash due to how the film depicts the slave trade. Reportedly, Lupita Nyong’o dropped out of the starring role of the film after learning more about the history of the Agojie warriors. The hashtag #BlockWomanKing began to trend since many viewers believe the film ignores how the Agojie warriors captured and sold black men and women in the transatlantic slave trade.

