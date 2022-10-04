Viola Davis Conquers The Carpet In Striped Dress & Invisible Heels at ‘The Woman King’ UK Screening With Husband Julius Tennon

Viola Davis led the way at “The Woman King” UK Gala screening in London on Oct. 3. The award-winning actress conquered the blue carpet in a show-stopping look alongside her husband Julius Tennon.
Davis stayed true to her vibrant and elegant style sense for the event, arriving in a black and white striped floor-length gown. The sleeveless garment featured large flower embellishments on the shoulder, bodice and skirt. The piece also included two eye-catching elements side slant pockets and a slightly ruffled hemline.
“The First Lady” star styled her hair in a high bun and let tapered bangs frame her face. To place more emphasis on her look, Davis simply accessorized with small gold earrings and opted for a grey smokey eye and glossy neutral pout.
Davis’ husband Julius Tennon was sharply suited for the premiere. He wore a grey plaid suit with a pink button-down shirt and brown leather loafers.
Unfortunately, Davis’ footwear was not visible under her dress, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if she tied her outfit together with classic pumps, strappy sandals, platform heels or trendy sneakers.
Davis has captivated fashion lovers with a parade of red carpet looks over the years. She has an affinity for statement earrings, monochrome moments, bold prints and classic separates. Davis has easily become one to watch since working with stylist Elizabeth Stewart. On the red carpet, the actress often wears coordinating pointed-toe pumps from brands like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Off-duty, she can also be spotted in thong sandals, flats and mesh sneakers — plus one of her go-to shoes, a pair of gold platform brogues by Stella McCartney.
“The Woman King” is a historical film that followers an all-female warrior unit that protects the West African kingdom of Dahomey during the 17th and 19th centuries.
PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Davis’ red carpet style evolution.