Viola Davis Spins Power Suiting With Bold Colors & Versatile Boots for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Viola Davis put a colorful spin on classic suiting. The award-winning actress stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to chat about her role as Michelle Obama in the new drama series, “The First Lady.” The television show, which also stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Dakota Fanning is a revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House. Davis is a producer on the series, which officially premieres on Showtime on April 17.

Davis made a vibrant statement as she arrived on the late-night talk show. The Academy Award winner took a business-casual look to a new level. She wore a bright green velvet suit. The ensemble included a blazer that had sleek lapels and structured shoulders. The “How to Get Away With Murder” alum continued to add a pop of color to her outfit by teaming her jacket with a purple collard shirt and matching green velvet pants.

Viola Davis on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on April 11, 2022. CREDIT: ABC

Davis added a slick edge to her look with black boots. The silhouette had leather uppers and an elongated pointed toe. A go-to women’s shoe style, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy and casual.

Davis has captivated fashion lovers with a parade of red carpet looks over the years. She has an affinity for statement earrings, monochrome moments, bold prints and classic separates. For footwear, she will likely lean towards an open-toe silhouette, lace-up sandals, platform pumps, snazzy sneakers and versatile boots.

Click through the gallery to see Davis’ red carpet style evolution.

