Viola Davis Goes Green in Metal-Tipped Neon Pumps at Kering’s Women In Motion Dinner

By Ashley Rushford
Viola Davis
2012
2009
2016
Viola Davis brought vibrant vibes to Kering’s annual Women in Motion dinner during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival in France on Sunday. The two-time Tony Award winner delivered a powerful speech while accepting the festival’s 2022 Women in Motion Award.

Viola Davis, Woman in Motion Kering Gala, Green Suit, Pointy Pumps, Cannes Film Festival
Viola Davis at the Woman in Motion Kering Gala during the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2022.
CREDIT: Gigi Iorio / SplashNews.com

Davis arrived on the red carpet alongside her husband Julius Tennon. The “How to Get Away with Murder” alum was glowing in a green suit that consisted of a boxy blazer and matching pants. The double-breasted suit jacket had pointy shoulder pads and a side slant closure.

Viola Davis, Julius Tennon, Cannes Film Festival
Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon attend the Woman in Motion Kering Gala during the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2022.
CREDIT: Gigi Iorio / SplashNews.com

She stuck to a monochromatic moment by accessorizing with a small square clutch. Davis also wore dangling silver earrings and an a large ring. When it came down to footwear, award-winning actress complemented her outfit with pointed-toe pumps. The shoe style had a silver metal accent at the end of the toe and an elongated top line.

The Cannes Film Festival celebrates and previews upcoming international films. Held annually on the French Riviera, this year’s festival, which runs May 17-28, will see a return to its standard live format for the first time since 2019 — though Russians with government ties have been banned from attending in solidarity with Ukraine during the ongoing war. On the starry front, the 2022 Festival will host more Hollywood-focused films than it has since 2019, where highly anticipated movies “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and “Armageddon Time” will be shown. Additionally, the prestigious Palm d’Or award, the Festival’s highest prize, will be judged by a jury led by actor Vincent Lindon.

