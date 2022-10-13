Victoria Beckham Sees Green in Fitted Dress & Saint Laurent Slingbacks for ‘Today’ Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Victoria Beckham visited the set of the “Today” show on Oct. 13 in New York City. The businesswoman talked about her growing business in the fashion and beauty realm, her 23-year marriage with British soccer player David Beckham, and her son’s latest nuptial ceremony with Nicola Peltz.

The fashion designer wore a green one-shoulder midi dress from her own collection. The fitted piece is finished with a rear central vent and rib knit. Bechkam accessorized with a small diamond pendant and an opal ring to add a bit of shine to the look.

Victoria Beckham looks stunning in a green dress at the “Today” show in Uptown, Manhattan. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

As for footwear, the fashion designer slipped on a pair of clear stilettos with a leather burgundy cap toe by Saint Laurent. The pointed-toe heels featured a burgundy slingback heel strap. The 4.5-inch pumps are from the Laurent’s spring 2022 collection.

Frida slingback leather pumps by Saint Laurent CREDIT: Saint Laurent

Beckham kept her rich brown hair in a soft wave style with her subtle makeup featuring a nude lip. The Spice Girl member worked with hairstylist Ken Paves and makeup artist Wendy Rowe. The beauty duo has worked with other stars like Olivia Wilde, Priyanka Chopra, and Eva Longoria. Beckham’s makeup was done with products from her Victoria Beckham Beauty line including the Instant Brightening Waterline pencil that the fashion designer swears by.

The fashion designer made her Paris Fashion Week debut on Sept. 30 with her Spring 2023 collection. She was joined by her husband David Beckham along with her four kids including Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz. Beckham launched her fashion line in 2008 with day dresses and separates and has expanded the brand into an entire line filled with ready-to-wear pieces along with bags and accessories.

