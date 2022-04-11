Victoria Beckham Shines in Plunging Silver Dress & Sandals for Son Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz’s Wedding

From her days as pop idol to a successful fashion designer, Victoria Beckham’s style has always been one to watch.

This weekend, her eldest son with husband David Beckham, Brooklyn, married actress Nicola Peltz, and the mother of the groom looked chic as ever for the special occasion. At the ceremony on Saturday, April 9 in Palm Beach, Fla., the British designer was seen wearing an elegant satin silver dress with thin straps, a plunging neckline and a flowing skirt.

Victoria and David enter the dinner tent after their son Brooklyn married Nicola Peltz in Palm Beach on April 9, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

The former Spice Girl’s dress featured lacy embroidery on the bodice. She accessorized with some jewelry, including a necklace and two sparkling bracelets. She also carried a shimmery clutch bag and for shoes, she wore matching silver sandals. It was a smart choice for the fashion plate to create a streamlined look. As a sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

Meanwhile, David Beckham sported a sleek black suit as the couple walked hand-in-hand into the reception. Earlier this year, Beckham wore a similar look for the wedding of British “Vogue” editor-in-chief Edward Enninful to creative director Alec Maxwell. The 47-year-old mother of four donned a similar gown she wore this Saturday, just in white.

Venus and Serena Williams, Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay, Rachel Zoe, and former bandmates Mel B and Mel C of the Spice Girls attended the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. It was a 3-day affair beginning April 8 in Palm Beach, Fla., where the son of Victoria and David Beckham married the actress.

