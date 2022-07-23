Victoria Beckham Goes Barefoot on the Beach in a Strappy Maxi Dress with David Beckham in Saint-Tropez

Victoria Beckham took a boat ride in the clear blue waters of Saint-Tropez on Saturday.

The pop star turned fashion designer was spotted in the French Mediterranean city on July 23, mulling about and relaxing with her husband David Beckham and some friends. Beckham took a break from her busy schedule, enjoying the sun and sand in a flowing white strappy dress. The summery maxi dress had a low back with thick straps that intersected the shoulder straps. The designer enjoys simple silhouettes and neutral tones, evident in her collections. Beckham accessorized with large black sunglasses with silver frames, a dainty gold chain, and a chunky gold watch.

Victoria Beckham continues her luxury holidays in Saint-Tropez, France on July 23, 2022. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

David and Victoria Beckham is seen leaving the home of Ernesto Bertarelli in St-Tropez. July 23, 2022. CREDIT: EliotPress / MEGA Even though the fashionable “Spice Girl” isn’t wearing any shoes for her trip to the beach, Beckham has made pointed-toe footwear her staple over the years, wearing numerous pairs of sharp boots, mules and pumps by her own namesake label. When it comes to heels, she’s often worn styles by Christian Louboutin, as well as Casadei and Nicholas Kirkwood. Ankle boots by Alaïa and sandals by Bottega Veneta are also some of her go-to styles. When off-duty, the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder also has a penchant for Adidas sneakers and shoes from her own collaborations with Reebok.

Beckham recently posted a video of her and fellow designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, capturing a dramatic moment at salt mounds of the Camargue park where Jacquemus’ fall 2022 fashion show took place. The designer and mom of four seated front row in an all-black ensemble featuring an asymmetric silk slip dress with pleated lace accents and sheer leggings. The designer added on a cropped blazer and oversized sunglasses, much like the ones she wore while in Saint-Tropez. It seems that Beckham extended her stay in France after the show, stopping to dip her toes in the sand.