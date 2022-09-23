Victoria Beckham Shares Workout Routine In Sports Bra & Sneakers From Her Latest Reebok x Victoria Beckham Collection

Victoria Beckham might be formerly known as Posh Spice, but she got sporty for her latest Instagram post. The former member of The Spice Girls and fashion designer of her eponymous label took to social media to promote her latest collaboration for her Reebok x Victoria Beckham collection.

In the post, Beckham wears a light blue sports bra, high-waisted leggings, and sneakers all from her brand’s collaboration with Reebok. The opening sentence of the caption on the post reads “Nothing like a subtle pop of colour for your gym kit!”

Beckham goes on in the caption to explain how she worked with a new, tightly woven matte concept fabric to sculpt the body and lift the bum. She also advertised the collection’s availability on her brand’s website, Victoriabeckham.com, and Reebok.com.

The ongoing partnership between Beckham and Reebok is a successful one. Unfortunately for fans of the collaboration, this marks the end of an era of partnership. With the announcement of Drop Seven, it was also revealed that this would be the final joint collection between the two brands. The latest drop features gymnast-inspired athleisure looks and oversized Reebok logos. The bodysuits were so popular they have already sold out.

Beckham launched her eponymous fashion line in 2008. The brand started with day dresses and separates, and has since expanded to include a full range ready-to-wear line and accessories. She’s shown her collections at both New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week.

