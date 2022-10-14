Victoria Beckham Gets Groovy in ‘Psychedelic’ Blouse & Pointy Shoes While Leaving Her Hotel in NYC

Victoria Beckham brought out summer hues for the fall weather as she left her hotel in New York City on Oct. 14.

The fashion designer stepped on in a complete ensemble from her very own clothing line. Beckham wore the fitted button-down blue Psychedelic blouse from Beckham’s fall 2022 collection. She paired the top with the high-waisted pistachio Alina Trouser with patch pockets on the front and back.

Beckham accessorized with the black rectangular Layered Mask sunglasses from her line. She added deep tones to the vibrant look with the Frame Bucket bag in burgundy leather. The gold clasps on the bag matched her gold-linked chain and studs.

Victoria Beckham is seen on the Upper East Side on Oct. 14, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

The top of the designer’s footwear is covered by her tapered trousers but they seem to be pointed-toe leather pumps.

Beckham’s brown hair was styled into loose waves with her minimal makeup featuring a glossy nude lip. The previous Spice Girl worked with hairstylist Ken Paves and makeup artist Wendy Rowe. The beauty duo has worked with other stars like Olivia Wilde, Priyanka Chopra, and Eva Longoria.

The fashion designer made her Paris Fashion Week debut on Sept. 30 with her spring 2023 collection. She was joined by her husband, David Beckham, along with her four kids including Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz. Beckham launched her fashion line in 2008 with day dresses and separates and has expanded the brand into an entire line filled with ready-to-wear pieces along with bags and accessories.

