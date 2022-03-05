Victoria Beckham Elevates a Business-Chic Look With Risky Button-Up Top, High-Waist Trousers and Oversized Shades at Paris Fashion Week

Victoria Beckham is making the most of fashion month.

The fashion designer has been pulling out all the stops for her Paris Fashion Week looks. On Friday, Beckham was spotted leaving her hotel in a chic all-black outfit. She strut out of her hotel in a black shirt that she left partially undone. The garment included two snap buttons, a double pocket and loose-fitting sleeves.

Victoria Beckham spotted out during Paris Fashion Week on March 4. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

She tucked her top into a pair of statement pants. The stylish bottoms included a high waistband and accentuated on the leg, which created a slight flare. The Spice Girl complemented the pants with a thin black belt that was complete with a gold buckle. Beckham continued to elevate the moment by adding oversized frames and styled her signature brunette tresses in loose waves.

Victoria Beckham spotted leaving her hotel during Paris Fashion Week on March 4. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Victoria Beckham struts out of her hotel in Paris on March 4. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

The length of her pants allowed for a peek at her footwear choice, which appeared to be a pointy silhouette. She tied her look together with the shoe style when she attended the Saint Laurent’s fall ’22 runway show with her 17-year-old son, Romeo Beckham, this week. The bright red style, which streamlined her look by matching her pants’ color and texture, also remained slick with stiletto heels that totaled at least 4 inches in height.

Beckham has made pointed-toe footwear her staple over the years, wearing numerous pairs of sharp boots, mules and pumps by her own namesake label. When it comes to heels, she’s often worn styles by Christian Louboutin, as well as Casadei and Nicholas Kirkwood. Ankle boots by Alaïa and sandals by Bottega Veneta are also some of her go-to styles. When off-duty, the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder will likely gravitate toward Adidas sneakers and shoes from her own collaborations with Reebok.

