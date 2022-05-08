Victoria Beckham Strikes a Pose in Slit Leggings and Sharp Pumps Ahead of Mother’s Day

Victoria Beckham took to social media to showcase the power of single-tone style.

In a new mirror selfie shared on Instagram, the former Spice Girl struck a side profile pose with hand on hip to showcase her new XS—XXL shapewear collection, VB Body. Beckham’s ensemble featured a pair of sleek, slim-fitting black leggings with lightly flared hems and small front slits for greater movement. For an effortless twist, her look was finished with stud earrings and a quick updo — plus a black turtleneck top that will be released soon.

“If you love VB Body then you are going to LOVE VB Body leggings!! They really suck you in ladies and make your legs look super long and toned (they also suck in your tummy and curve your butt!😂),” Beckham captioned the mirror selfie, noting the pieces availability on her website and Dover Street boutique. “The polo neck top is coming soon! x VB.”

When it came to footwear, Beckham opted for one of her go-to everyday styles: closed-toe pumps. Sticking to one of her signature styling tricks, the fashion designer slipped into a sharp pair of pointed-toe pumps with black leather uppers. The dark style, slick from stiletto heels that appeared to total 4 inches in height, created a monochrome moment that was crisp and chic.

Pointed-toe pumps like Beckham’s add a sharp finish to any look, with triangular toes and stiletto heels bringing slick finishes to formal or casual looks. New pairs by Kate Spade New York, Jeffrey Campbell and Betsey Johnson have also offered modern twists on the timeless style, thanks to accents such as bows, crystals and mesh. Aside from Beckham, stars including Zoë Kravitz, Kourtney Kardashian and Jisoo have also worn pointed-toe heels by Jimmy Choo, Balenciaga and Dior as well.

The star’s no stranger to a slick set of heels, recently posing in a white pair on a window ledge to promote VB Body’s launch in late April.

Beckham also took the opportunity on Sunday morning to share a sweet Mother’s Day post with her children Romeo, Brooklyn, Cruz and Harper. The imagery in question hailed from the group’s October 2018 shoot with British Vogue.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all those celebrating!,” Beckham captioned the post.

Beckham has made pointed-toe footwear her staple over the years, wearing numerous pairs of sharp boots, mules and pumps by her own namesake label. When it comes to heels, she’s often worn styles by Christian Louboutin, as well as Casadei and Nicholas Kirkwood. Ankle boots by Alaïa and sandals by Bottega Veneta are also some of her go-to styles. When off-duty, the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder also has a penchant for Adidas sneakers — plus shoes from her own athletic collaborations with Reebok.

