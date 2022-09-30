Victoria Beckham Brings Sleek Style in Black Midi Dress & Sock Boots to Paris Fashion Week Show

Victoria Beckham exited her hotel in Paris today, seen heading to her first fashion show during Paris Fashion Week for her eponymous brand, which she founded in 2008.

For her big night, Beckham wore a black midi dress with a ruched bodice. Her dress featured short sleeves with slits. She wore dark sunglasses and carried a large black leather bag with a gold chain strap from her own brand. She added a gold watch and a few rings and tied her hair up.

Beckham on her way to present her first fashion show in Paris on Sept. 30. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

For shoes, the “Spice Girls” alum slipped into a pair of sleek sock boots. Her footwear featured a sharp pointed toe and a thin stiletto heel that reached at least 4 inches. The boots fit in seamlessly with the rest of the monochrome look.

Victoria and daughter Harper Beckham seen leaving the Victoria Beckham fashion show in Paris on Sept. 30. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Beckham has made pointed-toe footwear her staple over the years, wearing numerous pairs of sharp boots, mules and pumps by her own namesake label. When it comes to heels, she’s often worn styles by Christian Louboutin, as well as Casadei and Nicholas Kirkwood. Ankle boots by Alaïa and sandals by Bottega Veneta are also some of her go-to styles. When off-duty, the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder also has a penchant for Adidas sneakers — plus shoes from her own athletic collaborations with Reebok.

