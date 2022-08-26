Victoria Beckham Takes a ‘High Altitude’ Hike With Her Family in Black Athletic Wear and a Prada Shoulder Bag

Victoria Beckham’s style reached new heights in Aspen. The former “Spice Girl” took a hike through the mountains and posted videos and pictures of the outing to her Instagram today. David and Harper Beckham joined in on the activities.

The fashion designer wore a fitted black bodysuit with biker short bottoms and spaghetti straps. Embracing her Posh nickname, Victoria wore a large Prada black shoulder bag that allowed her to go hands free. She finally finished off the ensemble with a black baseball cap, and gold accessories that included a Fitbit watch and black and gold aviator sunglasses.

David went shirtless and wore long black shorts with white accents, finishing the look with a baby pink baseball cap on backwards. The athlete wore grey and black socks with neon yellow athletic sneakers made of a breathable mesh with white rubber soles.

Related Victoria Beckham Dazzles in Bright Green Bodycon Dress From Her Own Collection Doja Cat Curls Weights in Pops of Pink With Baby Pink Leggings and Chunky Sneakers Christina Aguilera Commands Flight With 'Vanity' Lip Sync & Dance Takeover in Sneakers & Sweatsuit

Victoria and David Beckham hiking in Aspen on Instagram on Aug. 26, 2022. CREDIT: Via Instagram

While Victoria’s shoes weren’t visible in the videos or pictures, the designer has made pointed-toe footwear her staple over the years, wearing numerous pairs of sharp boots, mules and pumps by her own namesake label. When it comes to heels, she’s often worn styles by Christian Louboutin, as well as Casadei and Nicholas Kirkwood. Ankle boots by Alaïa and sandals by Bottega Veneta are also some of her go-to styles. When off-duty, the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder also has a penchant for Adidas sneakers — plus shoes from her own athletic collaborations with Reebok.

Victoria’s recent endeavors with her brand have lead her to release VB Body, a collection that features a range of dress, skirt, legging, and tops. The singer captured a photo of an asymmetrical dress from the collection on her Instagram. Victoria was wearing a vivid green dress from her VB Body collection comprised of a sturdy knitwear fabric styled effortlessly with two-toned heels.

PHOTOS: See Victoria Beckham’s Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear collection.