Victoria Beckham Poses in a Black Romper and Oversized Sunglasses for Couples Photo With Husband David

Victoria and David Beckham recently posed for a photo in style featuring a cityscape and a body of water behind them.

Singer and businesswoman Victoria Beckham snuggled up to her husband David in a black strapless romper. The two appeared to be celebrating the new year in a warmer climate, with Victoria clad in shorts and sleeveless attire. Victoria accessorized with a large pair of sunnies, going barefoot for the occasion. David wore a pair of black shorts that stopped above the knees and a white tee. He elevated the look with a cream-colored baseball cap and a pair of oversized sunglasses. The former soccer player accessorized with a watch.

The pair was captured standing on a boat, holding one another fondly. The post was captioned with a sweet and short, “I love you.”

Both Beckhams were dressed casually for their day out on the water, kept comfy and cozy in simple attire made to relax and play in. It appears that both of them opted for no shoes.

Victoria Beckham is known for her role as Posh Spice in the musical group the Spice Girls. Nowadays, Beckham owns a sustainable and eco-conscious clothing and skin care line, which saw a modest decline in turnover and a narrowing of losses in fiscal 2020.

Beckham is no stranger to the footwear world, collaborating with Reebok to create a set of comfy sneakers and athletic wear. She also is known for having a penchant for Adidas sneakers.

