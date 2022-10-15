Victoria Beckham Gets Romantic in Olive Green Gown and Slick Black Sock Boots for Date Night with David Beckham

Victoria Beckham and her husband David Beckham were photographed heading out to a romantic dinner in New York yesterday night. Dressed elegantly for date night, Victoria wore a colorful gown, along with sleek footwear.

The British socialite styled her look around an olive green maxi dress consisting of cascading draped sleeves and a ruched midsection that gave the garment shape. Accessorizing her ensemble, Victoria carried a black leather clutch fitted with a chunky gold chain, the star pairing the bag alongside large black sunglasses with ombre lenses that eclipsed most of Victoria’s features. The “Wannabe” songstress accessorized simply, donning a plethora of dainty gilded jewelry.

As for her husband, David dressed dashingly, the former professional footballer clad in a blue striped suit featuring a double breasted blazer jacket overtop a crisp white button down and tailored trousers. The athlete’s look wasn’t complete without a dapper grey tie with a dizzying black and white pattern on it and dark red spectacles.

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham steps out all elegant for a romantic dinner in New York City on Oct. 14, 2022. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Hitting the pavement, the “Spice Girls” alum slipped into a pair of sleek sock boots. Her footwear featured a sharp pointed toe and a thin stiletto heel that reached at least 4 inches. The boots fit in seamlessly with the rest of the monochrome look. Much like his wife, David laced up black dress shoes for a clean streamlined feel.

Victoria has made pointed-toe footwear her staple over the years, wearing numerous pairs of sharp boots, mules and pumps by her own namesake label. When it comes to heels, she’s often worn styles by Christian Louboutin, as well as Casadei and Nicholas Kirkwood. Ankle boots by Alaïa and sandals by Bottega Veneta are also some of her go-to styles. When off-duty, the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder also has a penchant for Adidas sneakers — plus shoes from her own athletic collaborations with Reebok.

