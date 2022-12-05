Victoria Beckham Pops in Plunging White Dress With Peep-Toe Boots at British Vogue ‘Forces For Change’ Dinner

Victoria Beckham had the most stylish girl’s night out while attending the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner hosted by editor-in-chief Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori at The Londoner Hotel.

The Spice Girl pulled a look from her latest spring 2023 collection for the evening. Her two-toned gown featured a plunging neckline and intricate draping. This design was amongst Beckham’s debut at Paris Fashion Week this September. Like her eponymous label, the collection and this specific design speak to her timeless silhouettes and lustrous tailoring.

(L to R) Zoe Saldana, Naomi Campbell, Editor-In-Chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful, Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria attend the British Vogue ‘Forces For Change’ dinner on Dec. 4. CREDIT: Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty I

When it came to accessories, the singer opted for the minimalist approach opting for a simple silver bracelet and necklace. She wore her hair in loose waves while her makeup was subtle yet glamorous, with her dark cherry lip color as the main attraction

Edward Enninful, Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria attend the British Vogue ‘Forces For Change’ dinner hosted by Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori at The Londoner Hotel on Dec. 4, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty I

For footwear, she strapped into a pair of peep-toe boots for some extra edge, one of Beckham’s go-to styles. The skinny stiletto heel has become a mainstay this year, so this choice is an all-around winner. The Victoria Beckham Beauty founder usually gravitates towards a sky-high heel when she’s attending events, but she also loves a good trainer like a pair of classic Adidas.

It’s no secret that Beckham is a style reference. She’s unafraid to take risks and be playful with her style, which makes her a winner on a bevy of best-dressed lists. And on this night, she was in great company as the fashion designer snapped it up with Zoe Saldana, Naomi Campbell, Edward Enninful, and her BFF Eva Longoria.

