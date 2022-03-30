×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Venus Williams Flatters Her Feet in Bejeweled Thong Sandal Flats for Dinner Party After Oscars Weekend in Heels

By Hanna McNeila
Hanna McNeila

Hanna McNeila

More Stories By Hanna

View All
Venus Williams
2011
2017
2017
2017
View Gallery 22 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Venus Williams popped in pastel pink at the International Women’s Month dinner party hosted by Lauren Bosworth and Love Wellness yesterday in Los Angeles.

Venus Williams, International Women's Month, Lauren Bosworth, Love Wellness
Venus Williams at International Women’s Month party.
CREDIT: Cara Friedman/BFA.com

The athlete looked spring-ready in her silky midi dress and open-toe shoes. The frock featured a fitted top with thin spaghetti straps and a flowing pleated skirt that draped just below her knee. The blush-toned dress had a soft satin finish and an asymmetrical seam. When it came to accessories, the 41-year-old kept it simple with a thin gold cross necklace.

Venus Williams, Love Wellness, Lauren Bosworth, Internation Women's Month
(L-R): Joanne Hsieh, Lauren Bosworth and Venus Williams at International Women’s Month party hosted by Lauren Bosworth and Love Wellness.
CREDIT: Cara Friedman/BFA.com

On her feet, she opted for stylish flats. The navy sandals featured a gem-encrusted strap that ran down her foot and clasped around her ankle. The back of the shoes also featured a sparkly finish.

Related

Chrissy Teigen Delivers Runway Walk in Hybrid Dress With Strappy Sandals

Venus Williams Is a Vision in White Feathered Dress & Hidden Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Heidi Klum Shines From Head to Toe in Bedazzled Mini Dress & Sandals With Husband Tom Kaulitz at Elton John's Oscars Party

Venus Williams, Love Wellness, Lauren Bosworth, International Women's Month
Detail of Venus Williams’ shoes.
CREDIT: Cara Friedman/BFA.com

Williams was joined by other influential women in the wellness, fashion, athletic and entertainment industries, including Rachel Elizabeth Cargle and Rocky Barnes.

Venus Williams at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27th, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Venus Williams at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27th, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
CREDIT: Rich Polk for Variety

On Sunday, Williams celebrated the Oscars at the Vanity Fair after-party. She wore a white floor-length dress that hid her heels.

When it comes to her typical style, Williams tends to opt for modern and chic options. For example, she recently wore a neutral-toned pantsuit with a cropped blazer that fit under her arms for “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” She paired the look with standout footwear. The Sophia Webster tiger-print platforms featured a purple and pink stacked beaded heel.

Williams has also continued to pioneer her own lane within the fashion industry. She recently became the new global brand ambassador of Lacoste, and she also collaborated with K-Swiss in 2020 on a line of clothing and sneakers that had sport and sleekness in mind. The tennis star also has her own apparel line, EleVen by Venus Williams, which focuses on creating clothing with functionality at the forefront.

Flip through the gallery to see Williams’ Best Street Style Looks Over the Years. 

Slip into a pair of spring sandals.

La Risa Strappy Sandal, Free People, Nordstrom
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstroom

Buy Now: Free People La Risa Strappy Sandal, $58

Michael Kors Plate Sandal, Venus Williams, DSW
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Michael Kors Plate Sandal, $64.98

Hallie Slide Sandal, Patricia Green, Nordstrom
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstroom

Buy Now: Patricia Green Hallie Slide Sandal, $198

uin Sponsored By uin Footwear

Premiere of the ‘Travel Shoe’

Spanish designer brand uin Footwear talks travel shoes and forthcoming trends.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad