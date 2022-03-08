Venus Williams Gets Denim-Centric With Boy Shorts & Fierce Peep-Toe Boots at Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Venus Williams made quite the entrance at the Louis Vuitton fall 2022 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday. The tennis legend and FN cover star arrived in a dark blue denim outfit. Her look consisted of a long-sleeve high-low denim top. Williams’ jacket was cropped in the front and curved at the sides. The outwear also included a knee-length train that was complete with a center split.

Venus Williams arrives at the Louis Vuitton fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Williams continued to make a denim-centric statement with denim boy shorts. She tied her look together with a blunt cut bob and tapered bangs. The athlete opted for minimal makeup and accessorized with a small black square clutch. When it came down to the shoes, the four-time Olympic gold medalist slipped into a pair of black open-toe boots. The leather silhouette ran just above her ankles, laced all the way to the top and featured a small stacked square heel.

Venus Williams spotted at the Louis Vuitton fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Williams is known as one of the most fashion-forward tennis players to ever play the game, and she continues that reputation on and off the court. Over the years, we’ve seen her grace iconic courts and matches while wearing clear and white hair beads, lacy bodysuits and colorful sportswear that speak to her creative eye when it comes to clothing. On the footwear front, she keeps a rotation of boots, pumps, sneakers and sandals from labels like Prada, Louis Vuitton and K-Swiss.

Venus Williams at the Givenchy fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on March 6, 2022. CREDIT: Neil Warner/MEGA

Earlier this week, she showcased her style at the Givenchy fashion show in Paris. The sports pro wore a black pleated top with a zip up mini skirt. Williams totted her essentials around in an eye-popping lilac handbag. As for footwear, she complemented her all-black outfit with leather pointed-toe boots. The slip-on style included a sharp pointed-toe and a stacked triangle heel.

