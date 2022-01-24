Venus Williams Takes French Girl Style for a Spin in Leggings and Chanel Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Venus Williams took French girl style for a chic spin while leaving her hotel during Paris Fashion Week.

The Olympic tennis star stepped out in the City of Lights, wearing a black leather Louis Vuitton track jacket. The cold weather style featured long sleeves, as well as white checkerboard panels and stripes sporting “Louis Vuitton” lettering. Williams paired the sporty piece with a navy and gray top, black leggings, a face mask and winter-ready scarf. For a glamorous twist, she added a sparkling cocktail ring and black crossbody bag, featuring a flap coated in gold crystals.

Venus Williams leaves her hotel during Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Venus Williams leaves her hotel during Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

When it came to shoes, Williams looked perfectly at home with French girl style in a pair of black Chanel boots. The calf-high pair featured rounded leather capped toes, as well as ridged soles and block heels totaling at least 2 inches in height. The style was finished with Chanel’s delicate gold “double C” logo, adding an elegant touch to the edgy and versatile pair. Williams’ boots created a full monochromatic moment, while proving she could give a chic dimension to her edgy style.

Related Naomi Campbell Walks in Louis Vuitton's Men's Show to Honor Virgil Abloh Virgil Abloh's Final Louis Vuitton Fall 2022 Men's Collection Was a Reminder of What Fashion Has Lost Simone Biles Takes Flight in Sporty Jumpsuit, Sleek Sneakers and Louis Vuitton Luggage

Venus Williams leaves her hotel during Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

A closer look at Williams’ Chanel boots. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Chic boots like Williams’ are a year-round trend, particularly in the winter and fall seasons. Providing fuller coverage than heels or sandals but proving equally versatile, many pairs feature black or brown uppers in leather and suede textures. In addition to the 2021 FN covergirl, stars like Olivia Culpo, Emily Alyn Lind and Chiara Ferragni have also worn stylish boots by Nomasei, Dior and Nodaleto in recent weeks.

Venus Williams leaves her hotel during Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

For footwear, Williams often opts for sharp styles with an edge. The Grand Slam Cup winner prefers sandals, boots and pumps embellished with crystals, studs or metallic tones from brands like Christian Louboutin, Prada and Jimmy Choo. Her off-duty looks have featured sleek sneakers by Nike and New Balance, as well.

Aside from being a front-row star at Fashion Month, Williams is a designer in her own right, having designed her Eleven by Venus Williams apparel brand since 2007. She’s also collaborated with Diane von Furstenberg and Ralph Lauren over the years, as well as launched several capsule collections with K-Swiss.

Click through the gallery to see Williams’ top street style looks over the years.

Add edge to your wardrobe with black boots.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Universal Thread Naya boots, $40.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Wellington boots, $117 (was $180).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Cole Haan Tahoe boots, $190.