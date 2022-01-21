×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Venus Williams Arrives in a Fierce Blue Mini Dress & Pointy Boots for Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week Fall 2022 Show

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
Venus Williams
2011
2017
2017
2017
View Gallery 22 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Tennis champion Venus Williams was one of the famous faces who turned out for Louis Vuitton’s fall 2022 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week on Thursday. Supermodel Naomi Campbell, former football player Victor Cruz and rapper Tyler, The Creator were among the other celebrities who made an appearance on the front row.

Williams, 41, donned a sleek look for the occasion, stepping out in a navy blue mini dress with a button design and a black leather jacket over top. The former world No. 1, who wore her in a sleek updo, accessorized with oversized hoop earrings and a round brown monogrammed Louis Vuitton top handle bag.

venus williams, louis vuitton, paris fashion week, black boots, mini dress, Jan. 20, 2022, louis vuitton logo bag, leather jacket
Venus Williams strikes a pose before heading into the fashion show, where she sat in the front row, on Jan. 20, 2022.
CREDIT: Splash

The star athlete rounded out her chic ensemble with a pair of black mid-calf boots featuring a sleek pointed toe, slight wooden heel and a rubber Louis Vuitton logo patch. The style, made of grained goat and suede calf leather, is Louis Vuitton’s “Flags” high boot and debuted on the runway at the luxury brand’s Cruise 2022 show. It retails for $1,850.

venus williams, louis vuitton, paris fashion week, flags black boots, blue mini dress, Jan. 20, 2022, louis vuitton logo bag, leather jacket
Venus Williams is spotted outside of the Louis Vuitton show on Jan. 20, 2022.
CREDIT: Splash

The fashion-forward tennis legend, who appeared on FN’s May 2021 cover, has her own lifestyle brand EleVen by Venus Williams and is a K-Swiss partner. In 2020, K-Swiss and EleVen launched their first collaboration, and recently, she starred in a Stitch Fix campaign while wearing K-Swiss sneakers.

venus williams, flags black leather boots, louis vuitton, paris fashion week
A closer look at Venus Williams wearing black leather boots featuring a sleek pointed toe and slight wooden heel.
CREDIT: Splash

Tyler, The Creator on Jan. 20, 2022, louis vuitton fashion show, paris fashion week
Tyler, The Creator arrives at the Louis Vuitton show on Jan. 20, 2022.
CREDIT: MEGA

Naomi Campbell at the Louis Vuitton fashion show on Jan. 20, 2022
Naomi Campbell at the Louis Vuitton fashion show on Jan. 20, 2022.
CREDIT: MEGA


Flip through the gallery see Williams’ best street style looks over the years.

Black Suede Studio Akiyo Stretch Leather Ankle Booties $320
CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Black Suede Studio Akiyo Stretch Leather Ankle Booties, $320

Merrell Sponsored By Merrell

Women in the Wild

Merrell is redefining self-care by empowering and encouraging females to spend more time outside.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad