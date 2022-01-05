Venus Williams Models Sleek Leather Pants and Pointed-Toe Boots on Instagram

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Venus Williams layered leather looks in her latest post.

The tennis legend and FN’s May cover star posted to her Instagram page on Tuesday in a chic look. She paired black high-waisted leather pants with a white spaghetti strap tank top that popped against the edgy black pants in her photo. Her pants, courtesy of Givenchy, featured a bootcut leg opening with stitching along the calf. Williams added a thick black wristwatch to her look and carried a black leather Lanvin purse to round out the outfit.

When it came down to shoes, the four-time Olympic gold medalist slipped on a pair of black leather boots that included a pointed toe. The black leather streamlined her outfit while also providing a little height with the hidden heel.

Williams is known as one of the most fashion-forward tennis players to ever play the game, and she continues that reputation on and off the court. In years past, we’ve seen Williams grace iconic courts and matches while wearing clear and white hair beads, lacy bodysuits and colorful sportswear that speak to her creative eye when it comes to clothing. Today, the tennis star has a trendy sartorial sense that prompts her to wear beautiful pieces from brands like LoveShackFancy, Chanel and Burberry. As for shoes, Williams usually keeps a rotation of boots, pumps, sneakers and sandals from principled labels like Prada, Louis Vuitton and K-Swiss in her closet.

Add in sleek black leather booties to your next outfit with these options like Williams’.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lulus

Buy Now: Lulus x Matisse Spirit Black Snake Pointed Toe Ankle Booties, $54

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Franco Sarto Vesi Leather Bootie, $169

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy Now: A New Day Itzel Chelsea Boots, $40