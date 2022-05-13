Venus Williams Masters Cocktail Party Dressing in Leather Skirt & Rhinestone Sandals for Ferragamo Palm Beach Celebration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Venus Williams put her personal flair on a monochromatic moment for the reopening of Salvatore Ferragamo Palm Beach location on Worth Avenue. To celebrate, the Italian luxury fashion house hosted an end of season soiree in a private villa at the iconic Colony Hotel in Florida.

The alfresco evening marked the finale of an immersive social experience that took place throughout the day on Palm Beach Island. A group of brand friends visited the new boutique for a Florentine-curated breakfast and tour, showcasing the latest arrivals from the collection.

Venus Williams attends the reopening of Salvatore Ferragamo in Palm Beach, Florida on May 11, 2022.

Williams pulled out a show-stopping look for the star-studded high-fashion affair. The tennis legend donned a black mock neck top. The sheer garment featured a gold choker necklace at the center and subtly flared cuffs. Williams teamed her top with a leather high-waist midi skirt. The skirt had a thick waistband and pleated hemline.

(L-R) Venus Williams, Leonardo Ferragamo and Ioanna Marinopoulou at the reopening of Salvatore Ferragamo in Palm Beach, Florida on May 11, 2022.

(L-R) Venus Williams and Tamu McPherson at the reopening of Salvatore Ferragamo in Palm Beach, Florida on May 11, 2022.

To place emphasis on her outfit, the FN cover star styled her straight and opted for minimal accessories and only carried a small chain handle bag. Williams stuck to all-black everything vibe by rounding out her look with black nails and a black pedicure.

A closer look at Venus Williams strappy rhinestone sandals.

Williams elevated her ensemble with black rhinestone sandals. The silhouette a sequin strap across the toe, a crisscross strap around the ankle, an elongated counter for extra support and a thin stiletto heel.

The Grand Slam Cup winner tends to gravitate towards sharp styles with an edge. Some of her favorite silhouettes are sandals, boots and pumps embellished with crystals, studs or metallic tones from brands like Christian Louboutin, Prada and Jimmy Choo. Her off-duty looks will likely include sleek sneakers by Nike and New Balance.

