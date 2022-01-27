Venus Williams Holds Court Modeling a Jersey Top, Miniskirt and Chunky White Sneakers for New EleVen Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Venus Williams understatedly knows her way around the tennis court—and now, her and others can dress the part this spring in her new EleVen by Venus collection.

The Olympic tennis star posed on Instagram in a sporty look from her namesake brand’s new We The Dreamers collection. Her outfit featured a navy jersey tank top with white, navy and light blue straps. The breathable top was tucked into a matching navy and white color-blocked miniskirt, creating a monochrome effect. Venus’ only accessory of choice—naturally—was a black Wilson tennis racket.

“I designed this collection for the sporty girl wanting to mix prep and high street vibes,” Williams stated in the caption.

When it came to shoes, Williams spotlit her sporty side in a pair of white sneakers. The chunky style featured monochrome white uppers, as well as thick rubber soles for a whimsical, exaggerated finish. Williams’ shoes coordinated smoothly with her outfit’s white accents, while keeping her ensemble rooted in athleticism.

Chunky sneakers like Williams’ are a go-to style on and off the tennis court, thanks to their comfort from thick soles and midsoles and rounded silhouettes. Monochrome white pairs are the most popular among both athletes and style stars, due to their versatility. In addition to Williams, stars like Vanessa Hudgens, Jordan Alexander and Bella Hadid have been spotted in chunky styles by Nike, Balmain and Naked Wolfe in recent weeks. Williams herself is a fan of the monochrome style, recently wearing K-Swiss sneakers in Stitch Fix’s new “Goodbye Gymtimidation” campaign.

For footwear, Williams often opts for sharp styles with an edge. The Grand Slam Cup winner prefers sandals, boots and pumps embellished with crystals, studs or metallic tones from brands like Christian Louboutin, Prada and Jimmy Choo. Her off-duty looks have featured sleek sneakers by Nike and New Balance, as well.

Aside from being a front-row star at Fashion Month, Williams is a designer in her own right, having designed her Eleven by Venus Williams apparel brand since 2007. She’s also collaborated with Diane von Furstenberg and Ralph Lauren over the years, as well as launched several capsule collections with K-Swiss.

