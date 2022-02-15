Venus Williams Models Her Blue Tennis Skirt ‘Uniform’ With White Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Venus Williams has always been stylish on and off the court. On Monday, the 41-year-old athlete proved that theory with her latest Instagram post. The new shot was aesthetically pleasing as Williams poses in front of a beautiful backyard that was filled with palm trees.

The background helped place emphasis on her bright blue ensemble. The Olympic tennis star wore a sporty-chic outfit from her EleVen by Venus Williams collection. Williams wore the Legacy Long-Sleeve Top. The ribbed mock neck is complete with a zipper at the front and has breathable four-way stretch. She paired her pullover with the Court Shot Tennis Skirt. The pleated tennis skort features contrast taping detail at the end and a built-in shortie with ball pockets on each side.

She added a fitting caption to the new image writing, “My uniform, the tennis skirt, I try to stay in character at all times.”

Williams accessorized her stylish activewear with a dark blue cap and a pink and black printed handbag. To ground everything, she tied her look together with a fresh pair of white sneakers.

When it comes to footwear, the Grand Slam Cup winner tends to gravitate towards sharp styles with an edge. Some of her favorite silhouettes are sandals, boots and pumps embellished with crystals, studs or metallic tones from brands like Christian Louboutin, Prada and Jimmy Choo. Her off-duty looks will likely include sleek sneakers by Nike and New Balance.

Along with her personal style, Williams has made a name for herself in the fashion industry with her activewear brand, EleVen by Venus Williams. She’s also collaborated with Diane von Furstenberg and Ralph Lauren over the years, as well as launched several capsule collections with K-Swiss.

