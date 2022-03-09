Venus Williams Showcases Chic Street Style With Crop Top, High-Waist Jeans & Cap-Toe Pumps At Chanel’s Fall 2022 Paris Fashion Week Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Venus Williams has been making bold style statements throughout Paris Fashion Week. On Tuesday, the FN cover star attended the Chanel Fall 2022 show. Williams arrived in a show-stopping look that was ideal for the high-fashion affair.

The tennis legend wore a long gray wool coat. The long-sleeve outwear ran just below her knees and included hints of black, which prompted a charcoal aesthetic when direct light hit. Her jacket also had buttons and a flap around the top with distressed details on the bottom.

Venus Williams arrives at the Chanel Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on March 8, 2022. CREDIT: Gigi Iorio / SplashNews.com

The sports pro wore her coat over a plunging gray crop top. Her jeans was the highlight of her ensemble as they added an edge and street style vibe to her look. The light-wash high-waist bottoms had an elastic waistband, stitched pockets and pleats at the bottom of the hem.

Williams continued with her sleek blunt cut bob and tapered bangs. She opted for minimal makeup and accessories. She only wore a few rings and carried a small bag in her hand.

Venus Williams attends the Chanel Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on March 8, 2022. CREDIT: Gigi Iorio / SplashNews.com

To amp up the glamour, she slipped into a pair of two tone heels. The lambskin leather pumps had a black cap-toe, a thin white strap across the instep and a slim black stiletto heel.

When it comes to fashion, Williams is known for being one of the most fashionable athletes. Earlier this week, she made a stylish entrance at the Louis Vuitton fall 2022 fashion show. The four-time Olympic Gold medalist stepped out in a denim-centric look that consisted of a high-low denim top and boy shorts. To ground everything, she finished off her outfit with black open-toe boots. The leather silhouette ran just above her ankles, laced all the way to the top and featured a small stacked square heel.

Flip through the gallery to see more of Williams’ style through the years.

