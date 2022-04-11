Venus Williams Serves Spring Style in Tulle Mini Dress & Sandals for Beckham & Peltz Wedding Brunch

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot at the heiresses’ Montserrel family estate in Palm Beach, Fla., over the weekend. The celebration kicked off on Friday evening with a dinner followed by an actual party on Saturday and a group breakfast and lunch on Sunday. The lavish event turned into a star-studded affair as several A-list celebrities, including Eva Longoria, Spice Girls Mel B and Mel C, Gigi Hadid, Gordon Ramsey, Isabela Grutman and Venus and Serena Williams were all in attendance for the couple’s big day.

Venus Williams pulled out two fashionable outfits for the wedding extravaganza. The tennis legend served major spring style vibes at brunch on Sunday in a short tulle dress. The garment was complete with wide sheer sleeves, sharp lapels, buttons down the center and graphics on the side and along the hemline.

To amp up the glam factor, the FN cover star added a white belt around her waist, large silver hoop earrings and touted her essentials in a small blue top handle bag. Williams styled her wavy hair half up, half down and let her look do all of the talking by opting for soft glam. To ground everything, the sports pro slipped into a pair of white sandals.

Prior to enjoying brunch, the K-Swiss collaborator looked like she stepped off of a runway as she was spotted arriving at the wedding in a black gown that featured diamond trim along the plunging neckline. Meanwhile, Serena wore a hot pink long-sleeve gown that had a key hole cutout and extreme thigh-high slit with strappy pink sandals.

