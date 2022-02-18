Vans and Bape Return With Second Collaboration That Reimagines Classic Silhouettes

Vans and BAPE are back with a second collaboration. The brands originally linked up last fall for their first collection, which quickly became a sought-after product on StockX and other resale markets.

Bape has been bringing Japanese streetwear to the world since 1993. Founded in the fashion melting pot that is Shibuya, Tokyo, Bape initially started out making limited tees. Almost three decades later, the fashion brand is now a worldwide institution known for their embodiment of creative expression through attitude and design and their signature camouflage patterns.

With shared roots of street culture and self-expression, the heritage is brought to life with a collision of iconic identities resulting in an apparel and footwear collection that redefines classic silhouettes.

This new collection includes a remastering of two of Vans’ most iconic footwear styles: the Sk8-Hi and Old Skool. Coming in a multicolor BAPE signature design, the SK8-Hi features hits of BAPE’s iconic patterning with the traditional toe blocking associated with the Vans brand. The Old Skool 36 DX features a simple suede canvas body and BAPE’s most iconic ABC camo.

Tying up the capsule are two limited tees in understated black and white with logo detailing and a vibrant illustration of the Vans x BAPE Sk8-Hi. The T-shirts celebrate two pillars of the streetwear scene coming together as one.

The new collection will be sold online and at Vans and BAPE retail stores and will be available globally on Saturday, Feb. 26.