Vanessa Trump Wears Navy Frill Dress & Stiletto Heels to Ivana Trump’s Funeral

Ivana Trump — ex-wife of Donald Trump and mother to Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka — was honored during a somber funeral on July 20 in New York City. Ivana, who was 73, died on July 14 after reportedly falling down the stairs of her Manhattan apartment, according to the medical examiner and officials.

The ceremony brought together her famous family to pay respects, including Vanessa Trump, former model and ex-wife of Ivana’s son Donald Trump Jr. To mourn the loss of her former mother-in-law, Vanessa attended the event wearing a simple black blazer over a navy V-neck dress with a tri-layered ankle-skimming frill hem. The 44-year-old socialite wore a pair of black stiletto sandals with the look, accessorizing solely with a pair of simple gold drop earrings.

Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Vanessa Trump, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Ivanka Trump, Joseph Kushner and other Trump family members attend Ivana Trump’s funeral on July 20 in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

Vanessa and Ivana had a love for the fashion industry in common, with both women pursuing modeling careers in their 20s.

Ivana Trump notably rose to socialite status after meeting and marrying a young Donald Trump during her modeling days in the mid-’70s. After her marriage to Trump, Ivana quickly found her footing as a highly-regarded New York City socialite, befriending some of the biggest names in fashion. After she divorced Donald Trump, Ivana launched her own line of clothing, costume jewelry and cosmetics called Ivana Haute Couture and a fashion and fragrance company called House of Ivana.