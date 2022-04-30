×
Vanessa Hudgens Admits It Was Hard to Dance In These Boots

By Jacorey Moon
Vanessa Hudgens took a stab at the latest dancing craze in a colorful way. The “Sneakernight” singer shared a video on Instagram today that showed her dancing in heels while wearing a challenging ensemble.

In the caption for the video, Hudgens wrote, “Couldn’t help myself. Probably would’ve been better not in heels lol.”

For the outfit, Hudgens opted for a blue, purple and white ombre striped sweater that had a slouchy disposition. The sweater had a crewneck style and flounced around as she bounced around in the video. On the lower half, Hudgens popped on a pair of black leggings for a unifying look.

Modern leggings first came about in the 1950s, though the style really took off in the 1960s with the invention of Lycra. Leggings became a full-blown trend in the ‘70s, thanks to disco pants, and maintained popularity in the ‘80s, thanks to the aerobics craze. After a cool down in the ‘90s, leggings came back in style in the 2000s and have remained a core part of women’s wardrobes.

Hudgens completed her look with a pair of white knee-high boots. The shoes had white leather uppers and also had a pointed-toe design and a height of approximately two inches for a modern finish.

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

Hudgens has a fashion aesthetic that consists of trendy and modern garments. For example, she recently donned a black gown covered with hand-embroidered sequins from the Michael Kors Collection spring ’22 line coordinated with shiny silver metallic platform sandals while attending the 2022 Oscars red carpet. When it comes to completing her outfit with shoes, she wears everything from height-defying platforms to chunky boots that all-round out her moments with ease.

The “High School Musical” star has become known for her stylish and trendy clothing tastes. When dressed to the nines, Hudgens has an affinity for brands like Alexandre Vauthier, Cult Gaia and Valentino. Hudgens has also had a few campaigns over the years, working with labels like Bongo and Candie’s.

