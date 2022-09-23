×
Vanessa Hudgens Elevates Plaid Check Jacket & Mini Skirt With 6-Inch Heels at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Front Row

By Kristopher Fraser
Versace – Front Row – Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023
Paris Hilton
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid
Imaan Hammam
Vanessa Hudgens was pretty in giant checkerboard plaid as she sat front row at Versace’s runway show during Milan Fashion Week.

The actress and singer sported a black and white plaid check blazer with distressed frill trim on the cuff of the blazer and the sleeves paired with a matching mini skirt. She wore the blazer open revealing a silver sparkle sequin cropped top exposing her midriff and belly button ring. She finished off the look with a pair of black platform three-strap heels.

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: Vanessa Hudgens is seen on the front row of the Versace Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 23, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
Vanessa Hudgens is seen on the front row of the Versace Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week
CREDIT: Getty Images

Hudgens accessorized with a large black Versace handbag and a pair of dangling earrings. Black platform heels have become a staple for Versace.

The actress opted for an evening-ready beauty look featuring a nude lip, rose blush, and heavy cat eye makeup. She parted her hair to one side and pulled the rest back into a sleek ponytail.

The Versace spring/summer 2023 runway show was one of the most A-list supermodel shows of Milan Fashion Week. Models including Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk, and Emily Ratajkowski all walked the show. Paris Hilton even closed the show in a Barbiecore pink number that is already making headlines.

Milan Fashion Week runs this season from Tuesday, Sept. 20 to Monday, Sept. 26. Designers and brands on the schedule for this season include Diesel, Fendi, Roberto Cavalli, Moschino, Prada, Versace, Dsquared2, Boss, Dolce & Gabbana, Alberta Ferretti, and Giorgio Armani.

PHOTOS: Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Show Brings Bella Hadid, Paris Hilton & More to the Runway

