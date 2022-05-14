Vanessa Hudgens Elevates Sleek Little Black Cutout Dress With Flared Heels at Hard Rock Hotel NYC Opening

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Vanessa Hudgens lead the way at the grand opening of the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City on Thursday night. The “High School Musical” alum arrived at the star-studded celebration in a long-sleeve black silk dress. The slick number had a plunging cutout across the chest and a pleated skirt.

The singer completed her look with a wide buckled belt, dainty gold earrings and a medium Fendace Medusa handbag from the new Versace x Fendi collection. To amp up glam factor, Hudgens kept her hair sleek and straight and added a smokey eye and a neutral matte lip.

Vanessa Hudgens attends the grand opening of the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City on May 12, 2022. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Vanessa Hudgens at the grand opening of the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City on May 12, 2022. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

The “Bad Boys for Life” star continued to make a statement with Fendace FF Tulle tights. The sheer stockings feature a wide waistband and the FF monogram motif with a jacquard Versace logo. When it came down to footwear, Hudgens took things up a notch with leather slingback pumps. The high heels featured an elongated pointed-toe, a black emblem at the center and a thick pyramid heel.

Vanessa Hudgens at the grand opening of the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City on May 12, 2022. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Hudgens is known for having a trendy sartorial sense. When dressed to the nines, she will likely step out in Alexandre Vauthier, Cult Gaia and Valentino. For footwear, she tends to complete her looks with versatile boots, slides, platform sandals and rhinestone heels.

A closer look at Vanessa Hudgens leather pumps. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Put on a pair of black pumps for a streamlined appearance.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump, $140.

CREDIT: Nine West

To Buy: Nine West Bliss Pointy Toe Pumps, $89.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Christian Louboutin So Kate 120 Patent Leather Pumps, $775.

Click through the gallery to see Hudgens’ standout street style looks through the years.